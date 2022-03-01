Essex council yet to make decision on new councillor for Ward 3

The Ward 3 seat in Essex remains vacant.

During their regular meeting on February 28, Council heard from the 12 candidates who have applied for the position but decided to push a decision to next week.

Mayoral runner-up Ron Rogers and former Mayor Ron McDermott withdrew from the process.

Rogers said a new councillor should not be someone with any previous council experience.

"I believe you should reject anyone who does not reside in Ward 3 and in fact reject all applicants with any previous council experience," he continued. "It is one of the individuals from Ward 3 that have for the first time cautiously and bravely stepped forward that you should appoint."

He says its time to appoint a fresh face for the position.

"At this time you don't need previous council experience, we need someone new in the gene-pool, someone fresh to experience the workings of our municipal governance. As always is the case the decision is yours, make it count."

One of the 12 candidates, Mac Goslin says he's heard the major complaints from residents in Essex and can address them.

He says his work life makes him qualified for the job.

"In my line of day to day work, I'm very detail oriented and laser focused on health and safety of those working around me and those whose homes I'm working in. Working in the fuels industry has many specific codes that must be adhere to at all times so following the rules to the letter of the law is something I consider my speciality," Goslin said.

Council will meet to discuss the new Ward 3 councillor in a meeting on March 7.

The successful candidate will hold on to the Ward 3 seat for the remainder of the term which wraps up in the fall.