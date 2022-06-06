Essex councillor frustrated vandalism and damages to area parks and properties

Essex councillor Sherry Bondy is frustrated with recent vandalism and damages to area parks and properties.

A Notion of Motion was brought forward during a meeting on May 16, asking town staff for possible strategies to protect these amenities.

The motion will be discussed on Monday, June 6 during council and will go through design strategies that could help mitigate the issues.

Bondy says there seems to be a common issue with vandalism in the area lately.

"We've had sweatshirts taken from the park, thrown into the Porta Johns. Some parks in areas like Sadler's Pond, where we can't even get contractors to bring back Porta Johns due to damage. We're going to be losing amenities if we can't get on top of damages to them," she said.

She says part of the reason for damages could be the easing up of restrictions and a lack of places to go for area youth.

"Maybe it does have something to do with youth being locked down and a lack of connection to community and connection to public spaces and now they're getting back out and there's a lot of excitement and a lot of energy," she continued. "It's time to reconnect with our youth."

Bondy says they hope to make parks better without the worry of property damages.

"I'm doing this social media thing on my Facebook saying meet us halfway. We will put the amenities there and all the community and the youth have to do is take care of them, this is the pride in our town, our public stations, and we want everyone to feel welcome," Bondy said.

Bondy says some of the places hit with damages and graffiti include Essex Public School, the Essex skate park, and most recently broken windows at Harrow District High School last week.

Council begins at 6 p.m. on Monday.