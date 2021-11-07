Essex councillor hosting protest against lack of affordable housing

An Essex councillor is hosting a rally Sunday protesting the skyrocketing cost of renting a home.

Sherry Bondy says she receives several calls each week from residents struggling to find affordable housing.

She says it's time to band together to look for a solution.

"We want to get together and just raise awareness to all of our councils, our provincial government and our neighbours. We really need to take a step up and figure out how we can work together to make more affordable housing."

Bondy says the issue is becoming more prevalent in the county.

"It's an urgent issue and we've reached a crisis level. We're starting to see homeless out in the county and I know that it exists in the City of Windsor, but we kind of seem forgotten about in terms of affordable housing in the county."

The rally goes Sunday afternoon from 4pm to 5pm at the corner of King and Queen St. in Harrow.

Bondy says snacks and refreshments will be provided for those who attend.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi