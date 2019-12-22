Essex Councillor Resigns From ELK Energy Board

An Essex councillor has announced her resignation from the ELK Energy board.

Sherry Bondy released a statement prior to the town's council meeting on Monday.

She has sat on the board for seven years and spoke about her decision during the meeting.

Bondy feels there are too many council members on the board and believes shareholders don't have a voice.

She's calling on the board to use best practices to make improvements and exercise effective governance over key functions.

"I really think by putting another council member on the board, we're really not following the best practices, we're really just going ahead and doing what we've always done and I'm worried doing what we've always done isn't with best practices," says Bondy.

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche says the town owns ELK Energy and it's a separate entity.

"We've put five members of council on that board but those five members that are on council are also residents of the community and understand the services, they live it day to day," says Meloche.

Bondy believes stakeholders need more of a say.

"We have no secession planning, we have no term limits on ELK so you have people that have been on ELK for years and years and years that aren't open minded, that aren't questioning and looking at a vision," says Bondy.

Meloche says he's a fan of the current model.

"We have to try and keep control of the asset to make sure that we believe that it's operating at its best, at its peek," says Meloche.

Bondy is upset ELK board members don't have term limits.

"I'm just saying that independent people, people from our community with expertise in this could do us more justice and as a shareholder, I think we need to have more shareholders questioning and going what's going on whether than elected officials in compromising positions," says Bondy.

Meloche says the five Essex members who are councillors are also residents.

"We have five councillors to be able to try and control what happens yet have four councillors from outside of council that have their opinions bringing forward from other varies communities such as Kingsville and Lakeshore.

Councillor Chris Vander Doelen was appointed to the board by his council colleagues to fill Bondy's seat — only Bondy voted against his appointment.