Essex Councillor Wants to Stop Meetings on Remembrance Day

An Essex town councillor is calling for the end to council meetings along with committee meetings on Remembrance Day.

Sherry Bondy says it's a day to honour veterans and not a day for council business.

She says a meeting was scheduled this year on Remembrance Day but due to the weather it was cancelled.

Snow greeted residents attending this year's Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Memorial Cenotaph. November 11, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Teresinha Medeiros)

Bondy says there is no need to have meetings on Remembrance Day.

"I think our elected officials should have that night off and our community and staff should have that night off so they can get together and perhaps even go to the Legions or think about veterans, visit friends and family and really celebrate and honour our veterans," says Bondy. "It shouldn't be a night we're doing council business."

Bondy adds if a meeting needs to take place that week, it can happen on November 10th or 12th.

"You know there's so many other days in the year, so let's not do council business on that night so that we can make sure that we are supporting our veterans where ever they may be," says Bondy.

She made her request in a notice of motion on Monday night.

Bondy will speak about her motion at the December 2nd council meeting.