Essex councillors to discuss E.L.K. recommendations from CAO

Councillors in Essex will discuss recommendations from the town's CAO regarding E.L.K Energy on Monday night.

Changes to the Board of Directors for E.L.K. include the addition of residents being nominated to be a part of the board.

They also call for two members appointed by council, from either Kingsville or Lakeshore, to represent E.L.K. customers outside of the town.

Lakeshore would nominate four residents from Kingsville or Lakeshore and would appoint two of these nominees.

Ward 4 councillor Sherry Bondy says she's happy to see these recommendations coming forward.

She says it would be great to have residents on the board of directors.

"I'm thrilled because I think there needs to be fewer politicians on this board and more community experts," she continued. "This will help make sure there is more diversity and less nepotism on this board so they can come to council and not wear two hats, answering those questions that council has been asking about in regards to E.L.K."

Bondy says this has been an issue she has brought up throughout the years.

"I think it's going to be healthy and attained for the local distributing company. It's going to bring about more transparency because now we can ask these board members questions at our council meetings and not have the majority of council sit on the board any longer."

If approved, she says these recommendations would go into effect as soon as November.

"It's very timely considering elections are around the corner and that is when we create our new board. Now we can open it up to certain residents in Kingsville and Lakeshore that are interested in serving on the E.L.K. board."

Nominated board members representing Essex would serve for a full four-year term.

The recommendations will be brought forward during Essex's regular council meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.

E.L.K. supplies electricity to Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville.