Essex County and CUPE Local 2974.2 reach four-year deal

Contract ratified between Essex County and CUPE Local 2974.2.

Essex-Windsor EMS Paramedics represented by CUPE Local 2974.2 have ratified a four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement with Essex County.

The agreement provides annual wage increases, enhancements to holidays and benefits, and improvements to protocols around sick leave, overtime and scheduling.

County Council approved the agreement on June 22, and it was approved by union members on Wednesday.

CUPE Local 2974.2 represents more than 300 paramedics and support staff.

Local 2974.2 President, James Jovanovic, says paramedics have extremely demanding jobs and this contract respects their dedications and commitment.

The contract is retroactive to April 1, 2022 and runs through to March 31, 2026.

