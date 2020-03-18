Essex County Civic Centre to Close Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Essex County Civic Centre is set to close due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a release, the county announced the centre will be closed to the public at the end of the day Wednesday until further notice.

Staff will still be conducting county business by telephone and email, according to the release.

A municipal directory can be found on the county's website and municipal services will still be available online.

