Essex County Council approves 3.81% tax hike

Taxpayers in Essex County will have to dig a little deeper this year.

County council approved the 2023 budget last week.

It calls for a 3.81 per cent increase, which works out to $18.95 for every $100,000 home assessment.

The budget includes funding to complete an updated official plan as well as the creation of the county's first strategic plan.

It also includes $69.7-million for the county's road construction program, funding to complete a new ambulance base in Kingsville and funding for land acquisition costs for a new EMS base in LaSalle.

County council also added additional $6.36-million to the new regional hospital reserve and will provide more staffing hours at Sun Parlor Home.

Last year, county council approved a 1.56 per cent tax hike which worked out to $7.61 per per $100,000 of home assessment.

In 2021, the increase was 0.49 per cent.