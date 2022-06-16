Essex County Council approves funding for the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment

The Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment will see more funding.

The Regiment launched a $600,000 fundraising campaign to commemorate and honour the Regiment's storied, 200-year history.

The campaign will provide a permanent way to support the community initiatives such as attending commemorative ceremonies overseas, erecting and maintaining monuments here and abroad, and outfitting the popular Pipes and Drums so they stand ready to attend local parades and commemorations.

During Wednesday night's Essex County Council meeting, council voted unanimously to approve a motion of the funding for the Regiment.

The funding would be sent in two instalments, the first $50,000 for this year, and the remaining $50,000 will be worked into the county's 2023 budget.

Nelson Santos, the Mayor of Kingsville, says he thinks offering this money is a way to show appreciation to those who served for the Regiment.

"No one goes unnoticed for the commitments that have been made through their life in battle or after as a veteran. I think it's an opportunity for us to reflect on that today, and to also recognize that making this commitment at one time, has value."

Santos explains that the funding will be separated into two, $50,000 instalments, and when they will be delivered.

"But I'd like to see the first instalment perhaps paid this year, to recognize the initiation of their program. So, if I'd make any adjustment to the motion it'd be to recognize the first half, the $50,000, be drawn from our contingency, or our rate stabilization reserve."

Gary McNamara, Warden of Essex County, says he feels a sense of duty to approve the funds for those who fought for the Regiment.

"So it's a great opportunity for us to be able to show our appreciation to the men and women who serve this country so gallantly, and will continue to do so upon the call."

On Monday night, Windsor City Council also approved $100,000 for the fundraising campaign.