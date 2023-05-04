Essex County Council approves two motions aimed at protecting staff and council

Essex County Council has approved two motions aimed at protecting staff and council, as well as to let the public be heard.

During Wednesday's meeting, council voted in favour of two motions, one motion to send support for Ontario Private Member's Bill 5, which looks to amend various regulations with respect to workplace violence and harassment policies in Codes of Conduct for councillors and members of local boards, as well as send a letter to local MP's and MPP's on the matter.

The bill had First Reading on August 10, 2022 but has not seen any movement on the bill since then.

The other motion which was approved was for a report to be sent to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) showcasing support to a proposed resolution from AMO which is asking the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing as well as the Premier to strengthen municipal Codes of Conduct and compliance, as well as request new legislation to enact the recommendations.

The report came to council following a meeting nearly one month ago that was interrupted by 250 people who were yelling and swearing at members of council.

The meeting was called to end, and since then County council has been meeting via Zoom.

The County of Essex will be holding a second public meeting, virtually, to discuss issues to be considered in the development of the new Official Plan. It will be open to all individuals who want to attend on June 7 at 6 p.m.