Essex County council looking for funding stability for County Homelessness Hub

Since opening in the fall, the Essex County Homelessness Hub has been busy.

Essex County Council received an update at their regular meeting on Wednesday evening where it was explained that between September 6 when it began operating, and January 31, 167 unique individuals had attended the hub to access services with a total of 740 visits.

Officials say these numbers far exceed the anticipated utilization of the program, and further, that it demonstrate the need of having homelessness services delivered locally in Leamington and accessible to the entire county.

Family Services Windsor-Essex housing manager Barb Iacono delivered the update, which documented numerous positive stories of people who are experiencing homelessness receiving services and care, as well as how they track data and needs going forward.

County Council approved funding for the two-year pilot program back in June which saw the County of Essex enter into an agreement with the City of Windsor, the Consolidated Regional Service Manager, to deliver homelessness services.

Around the council table on Wednesday, many of the questions were about working to secure funding so that the pilot program can last beyond its current window.

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey says based on the information council received, it's clear the hub is having a positive impact and providing good return on investment in terms of helping people.

"I appreciate that at some point we may be challenged around looking at the data and the great work you're doing, and really looking at sustainable funding. So I think my question is whether or not we can be proactive in that regard so that we're not sitting around the County Council table feeling that there is no choice available to us in terms of moving forward because the City had decided this isn't in their scope," she said.

Warden Hilda MacDonald says conversations have been ongoing with the City of Windsor, as well as with local MPPs, over the lack of willingness to share the pot of money that comes from the province to the City.

She says they haven't been quiet about it, even proposing some potential alternatives, and will continue to pound the table if that needs to be done.

"Either give us the ability to handle that funding ourselves, or make the City aware that we need more money and the province," MacDonald continued. "And that we need to have some control over the fact that we have homeless people there, whether or not they believe our stats are correct or not, but we certainly have solid statistics now."

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says he's glad the discussion came up on Wednesday, as he had been nervous about the fact the program is dependent on a municipal government making sure that the allocation of dollars are given.

"These programs are critical, they're extremely important, and once they're initiated and so forth you can't just turn the tap off in 2024. That's the harsh reality and we're fooling ourselves in we're thinking that way. I think it's very important for us to start the discussions really early," he stated.

The cost to deliver the program is $250,000 per year for the two-year period, with a total cost of $500,000, and the pilot is funded under the Ontario Safe Restart Program so it has no impact on the County’s operational budget and tax levy.