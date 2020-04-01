Essex County Council Meetings Being Held Remotely

A first for Essex County Council.

Council members held their first live stream council meeting last week.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, says the meetings will continue to be remote for council members during the county's COVID-19 State of Emergency.

He says council voted in favour of changing its procedural bylaw to allow for members to meet electronically from home.

"We're trying to do our part with the social distancing," says DiCarlo. "For anybody who went to the last council meeting, I mean we pulled it off physically, but if we can work from home like we're trying to get everyone to do, then even better."

DiCarlo says he's a fan of the technology.

"For me it was no big deal at all," he says. "I am a tech in my day job, so no issues at my end. I think once everybody gets use to it, we'll be good."

Council will meet again Wednesday for their regularly scheduled council meeting.