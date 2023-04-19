Essex County Council to be held over Zoom following large protest at previous meeting

The Warden of Essex County Council says tonight's meeting will be taking place over Zoom.

Hilda MacDonald says the county mayors and deputy mayors will discuss over Zoom the next steps of where their meetings should be held.

This comes after the previous meeting was hijacked by demonstrators.

The meeting held on April 5 was shut down following the special meeting, before the regular meeting began, after roughly 270 protestors were inside and outside of council chambers at the Essex Civic Centre protesting against a so-called "15-minute city."

MacDonald says those protesting were yelling and swearing at council, which was frightening for the members as well as those who were in attendance to speak as a delegate.

She says county council will decide what the next steps look like.

"We're doing Zoom because we need to secure the building, we found that it was difficult to lock up the building at the end of the day. We need to have controlled entrances. So until that work gets done, we'll be meeting via Zoom."

MacDonald says it was impossible to have a conversation with those that wanted to speak.

"That therein lies our disappointment, we gave the opportunity, and it was wrestled away by some disgruntled people. They took away the right to speak from the whole group that was there. That's the disappointing part. So we have to decide how we're going to approach the next meeting because we don't want the same thing to happen again."

She adds that some residents have reached out to on how they can speak during council.

"There have been a few, and some said they too were afraid to speak up. They didn't want to get shouted down, and so they did not feel that this was a good way to bring their ideas forward and they may submit through email, which is still a possibility, rather than facing an angry crowd."

Warden MacDonald says delegates are allowed to speak during tonight's meeting, however, they will not be able to speak in regards to the events of the last meeting.

She adds that the previous meeting will not be made public as to where they're going to go next, as there are now legal elements to it.

A "15-minute city" is an urban planning concept where daily necessities and services, such as work, shopping, health care and entertainment, can be reached through a 15-minute walk or bike ride from any point in the city.

In a statement provided to AM800 News, it states "The County of Essex is meeting remotely at this time because of changes that are being made at the Essex County Civic Centre to better accommodate the public and address instances when the number of attendees exceeds the capacity limits of Council Chambers. We are making these adjustments with the public in mind and will continue meeting virtually while we make these improvements."

Essex County Council will meet over Zoom at 6 p.m.