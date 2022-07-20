Essex County Council to vote on contractor for new EMS Station

The County of Essex is hoping to start construction on a new EMS base in Kingsville.

However, a contractor needs to be chosen before the project can begin.

A decision will be made during the Essex County Council meeting Wednesday night to make a decision.

The recommendation will be voted upon for the Request for Tender for construction of the new EMS Station in Kingsville be awarded to Gulf Developments Inc. at a total bid cost of $4.3-million.

Gord Queen, Deputy Mayor for the Town of Kingsville, says the Essex-Windsor EMS has leased space at the Kingsville Fire Hall where they are only able to store one ambulance.

"We don't have a formal EMS Station as such, so there is space in the back of the Fire Hall on the back of Division Road, and it will accommodate one ambulance. The new EMS Station will have the capability of accommodating more."

He says despite waiting for a decision to be made for a contractor, the station is still right on schedule.

"I think we're basically on schedule because they actually secured the site I'm guessing about a year ago, and the plans were presented to County Council some time ago. And I think now it's just a case of closing the deal and getting on with it."

Queen says the process of construction should move forward quickly following Wednesday's meeting.

"I think basic designs have pretty well been done, in terms of they're not reinventing the wheel, they know what they've done in terms of other sites, so that will definitely help us. And I think it'll be a good news story going forward."

A location for the EMS Station has already been chosen following a piece of land being purchased in April 2021 on Road 2 East in Kingsville.