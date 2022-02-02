Essex County crews prepared for winter storm

With a winter storm expected to sweep across the Windsor and Essex County over the next two days, crews in the county are prepared for whatever it brings.

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex could see up to 30 centimetres of snow by Friday, including 10 to 15 throughout the day today.

Essex County Manager of Maintenance and Operations Dan Newman says they're ready to roll.

"If it starts to rain, and then it could turn cold enough and turn into a little bit of freezing rain for a while. But we do have our night crew on board too during the week and we have 24/7 on the weekend if we have to with our crews, so we're all set."

Newman says they've got a little bit more salt in over the last few days, and all of their equipment is up and running.

"And all of the guys have stayed healthy through all of what we've been through with the pandemic and everything with that," he continued. "We're getting ready and prepared, it's been downgraded a little bit so hopefully it'll get here in a hurry and out in a hurry too so we can get things cleaned up at some point during the day on Thursday."

He says they'll be ready to go when the snow falls, and deploy crews and equipment as needed while the storm lasts.

"Our night crew comes in during the week at night time we usually start at 10:30 p.m. but they can start overtime at 7 p.m. So we have somebody doing road patrol during the evenings and keeping an eye on things and if we have to roll during the night we get out and go. Then our day crew comes in at 7 a.m. to take over," Newman said

Rain is expected to transition to snow by early Wednesday morning, and the snowfall isn't expected to end until late Thursday or early Friday morning according to Environment Canada.