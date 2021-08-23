Essex County implementing vaccine policy for all employees

The County of Essex is implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees.

The policy will require employees to be partially vaccinated by no later than September 7 and fully vaccinated no later than October 30.

According to a release form the county, exceptions will only be made for employees who require a medical exemption or have a bona fide religious objection under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“We are taking this step for the health and safety of our employees and our community,” said CAO Mike Galloway. “A fourth wave of COVID-19 fuelled by the Delta variant is at our doorstep, and vaccination is our most effective weapon against severe illness and death. We are grateful to all our employees who have already rolled up their sleeves and been fully vaccinated. This is how we can save lives and reduce the pressure on our health-care system.”

The new rules will also apply to those who work with Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and Sun Parlor Home as well as contractors and visitors to County of Essex facilities.

The City of Windsor also announced on Monday that municipal employees in the city will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.