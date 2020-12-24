Essex County Left Out of COVID-19 Priority Funding

County Warden Gary McNamara is looking for answers after Windsor-Essex was left out of a recent round of COVID-19 funding this week.

The province announced $12-million in funding for high priority communities dealing with the pandemic to pay for items like increased testing and locations to isolate residents.

He tells The Afternoon News he reached out to Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday in the hopes it was an oversight.

"When you're averaging well north of 200 cases a day," he says. "If you look at the infection rate per 100,000 we're number one, so it's hard to understand."

McNamara also chairs the board of health and says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is in "dire need" of additional support.

"Our health unit is stretched to the limit and they're working 24/7," says McNamara, who adds it takes two hours to conduct a contact-tracing interview following a positive test and the number of daily interviews increases exponentially.

"You have to try to figure out where they've been, who they've been in contact with and so forth," he says. "Those folks after that fact need to be contacted."

Money is also needed to pay for isolation areas as cases continue to rise, he added.

"To isolate these folks quicker," says McNamara. "In particular, those who can't isolate within their home and other areas depending on their circumstances and that is critical."

Durham, Peel, Toronto, York and Ottawa were some of the 15 areas to receive cash.