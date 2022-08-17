Essex County Library announces new Chief Librarian

Essex County Library has a new Chief Librarian.

On Tuesday, the library announced that Adam Craig has been hired for the position.

Craig is a lifelong resident of Essex County and comes from the Windsor Public Library, where he was employed since 2015.

Kristie Cronin, Acting CEO for the Essex County Library, says Craig is very familiar with the Essex County Library system.

"I am thrilled that our new Chief Librarian has such an extensive knowledge of our local library system and such deep roots in the Essex County community. He is a passionate, versatile leader who will bring out the best in his employees while providing Essex County residents a library system in which they can all be proud."

Craig earned his Honours Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Windsor in 2006 and completed his Masters of Library and Information Science from the University of Western Ontario in 2011.

He will officially take over his new duties effective September 12.