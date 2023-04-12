Essex County Library celebrates 110th anniversary of Amherstburg Branch

Having fun isn't hard when you've got a library card!

The Essex County Library will kick-off celebrations for the 110th anniversary of the Amherstburg Branch on Wednesday at 4pm with an open house. Local author and historian Meg Reiner will give a presentation at 6pm.

The library which opened in 1913 was designed by Charles Howard Crane, and was built from limestone extracted from the quarry in Anderdon Township.

The Amherstburg branch was financed by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie with a $10,000 grant.

Adam Craig, Chief Librarian & CEO, Essex County Library says the library is a staple in the community.

"That style of library, the Carnegie library, is sort of, I don't want to say instantly recognizable but people in the library world know when you say that it's a Carnegie library there's a lot attached to that. It's got a very distinctive unique feel. That branch is very well situated right in the heart of town."

Craig adds the celebrations will carry on throughout the week and into the weekend, "we've got presentations Park House Museum, Amherstburg Community Services and we're going to be doing a children's party on Saturday afternoon for kids to come out and celebrate. And all week from Wednesday to Saturday we're going to have crafting stuff set up."

If you currently do not hold a library card, Craig says this is the perfect time to come in.

"That's a standing invitation to anybody out there in the community. If you don't have a library card. If it's been 10 or 15 years since you've been to library, come on out. Find your local branch. We're everywhere. Check out what we have to offer."

You can find your local library branch at essexcountylibrary.ca