Essex County Library opens new Comber branch

Essex County Library is rolling out the red carpet as they officially open the doors to the new Comber Branch located at 6405 Main Street on Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m.

Adam Craig, Chief Librarian, Essex County Library says the newly renovated branch is located across the street from the previous branch in downtown Comber.

"It's a brighter space. It's a more up to date space. We've taken sometime with our collections. But it's all the same great kind of service stuff that we offer just in a much more inviting space."

He says users can expect much of the same amenities they were used to before.

"We've got free wifi. We've got printing, internet access, all of our collections. We do a lot of great programming out in Comber, Lakeshore area, so come on and check us out."

He says the opening of the new branch is another step in getting things back on track after the old branch was closed for two years during COVID.

"I recently joined the team at Essex County Library back in September, and we knew this new space was coming, but we had opened the original space after COVID just to make sure we we're getting some kind of service out there."

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.