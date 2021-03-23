Essex County Library Testing Pilot to Improve Accessibility at Rural Branches

The Essex County Library is getting set to try out a pilot program aimed at improving accessibility at its rural branches.

The 'Enhanced Community Access' program will allow patrons to visit library branches even when there aren't any staff on site.

The library will be testing the pilot at its McGregor branch and board member Richard Meloche says residents 16-years and older will pre-register and be given an access code for the door.

He says staffing each branch with a librarian 100% of the time just isn't possible.

"We were quite excited as a board to see this happen," says Meloche. "I can't think of any better way to give better access to our residents. It's not affordable to have a librarian present for the number of hours in smaller branches like this that we could otherwise be open."

Meloche says this will help with internet access as well which can be unreliable in some rural communities.

"One of the biggest issues in the McGregor area when I was campaigning was there were a lot of people that didn't have wifi," says Meloche. "This is a way that kids will have access because a lot of the times kids need wifi these days to be able to perform their school work."

He says surveillance cameras will help deter any thieves.

"I've heard concerns about abuse in the branch," he says. "We've got cameras on every angle to ensure that patrons, when they're in there, understand that they are under observation. So this is a fabulous way of extending the service hours."

Meloche adds, if patrons need help, a video calling system will allow them to contact a librarian on duty at another branch.

The McGregor branch is currently open 17 hours a week — that'll be bumped up to 49 hours when the pilot program begins in May or June.

The program is already in place and working well at a number of branches in Toronto and Hamilton.