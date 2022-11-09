Essex County man testifies Windsor blockade 'a leaderless movement'

An Essex County man who took part in protests at the Ambassador Bridge blockade has described the event as a "leaderless movement."

Paul Leschied of McGregor appeared Tuesday before the commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the so-called Freedom Convoy protests last winter in Ottawa and Windsor.

Leschied, who co-owns a custom cabinetry business, told the commission he was not aware there would be a protest in the days leading up to the blockade or an organization for an event that would start on Feb. 7.

He says went to the protest to observe and witness what was happening in his own back yard, and to lend support to those who were protesting, calling it peaceful.

"There would be food shared amongst anybody and everybody that wanted to be part of that. Generally just a peaceful gathering of people who were there for various reasons," he says.

Paul Leschied of McGregor testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the so-called Freedom Convoy protests last winter in Ottawa and Windsor. Nov. 8, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Leschied, who was subpoenaed and forced to testify before the commission, was questioned about being in contact with anyone in the leadership group at the Ottawa protest and mentioned he had exchange messages with Pat King.

"I think I had a brief exchange just to ask if there was any sort of connection to what was happening in Windsor with what was happening in Ottawa, I got a categorical no response to that," he says.

King, an Alberta resident, was a leading figure in the convoy protest against COVID-19 restrictions. He was arrested on Feb. 18 on four charges including mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

On Feb. 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic until police officers moved them off the route on Feb. 13 after a court injunction was issued.