Essex County Medical Society echoes Canadian Medical Association's concerns on state of health care

The president of the Essex County Medical Society is echoing the concerns of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) when it comes to the state of healthcare.

Last week, the CMA called on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access for patients amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.

The organization said both patients and health-care professionals were suffering under the current state of affairs, and that changes needed to be made to overhaul the entire system.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local, Dr. Grant Fortowsky, President, Essex County Medical Society says locally there are not enough beds for patients who are sick enough to require hospitalization.

"You frequently see these patients that are sick enough to require admission and they're sitting in emergency departments for sometimes over 24 hours, waiting for a bed in the hospital, to be moved there. And while that patient is sitting in emergency rooms, that's a bed that's not available for our fantastic emergency room physicians to see other patients that are needing to be assessed, and sort of compounds the wait times unfortunately."

Dr. Fortowsky says a recent survey found that one in five Canadians said they don't have a family doctor.

"So there's these chronic issues that grumble along and over time if it's chronic enough and unaddressed for long enough it becomes an acute problem that does have to present to the hospital for evaluation. Uncontrolled diabetes, these are things that are potentially easily avoidable. Other things too right. If you are waiting for a hip replacement for six months to a year, you're not getting exercise to develop some other complication because of that."

He says his members are frustrated with the lack of timely access to care.

"You order tests, they take a while to be done. Surgeons can't book cases as quick as they would like. Wait times are [an] ongoing frustration. It's a challenging time to practice medicine, for sure, in this climate."

Dr. Fortowsky says he's hopeful the mega hospital will help to address some issues such as capacity, but understands it's not a quick fix that will happen anytime soon.

He says Windsor-Essex has low numbers of physicians per capita and work is currently underway to recruit more doctors to the area.



