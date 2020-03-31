Essex County Mom Frustrated Waiting for COVID-19 Results

An Essex County mother is stressed and frustrated as she waits for her test results for COVID-19.

Erin Dumouchelle went on a family vacation to Florida and returned March 15th, but four members of her family starting showing symptoms of a cough and fever.

She was tested on March 21 and has not received the results.

Dumouchelle says everyone in her family has been in self-isolation and have not left the house since being tested, but she wants to know whether this is COVID-19 or not.

"Me and my husband work with people who are very vulnerable and we are considered an essential service and we haven't been able to return to work because we don't have the results back," she says.

Two of her daughters who are showing symptoms are toddlers, 16 months old.

"It is really stressful because two of the individuals who have symptoms along with myself, two of them are only 16-months-old, so not knowing what we are dealing with, whether a cough or fever or something like the coronavirus is very stressful," says Dumouchelle.

She says she was the only one tested in her family and calls it "anxious times."

"It's a little frustrating especially when you are reading that they are saying the results are coming back so quickly but that's not the case," says Dumouchelle. "The {Windsor-Essex County} health unit is doing the best they can, they have followed up with me about how I'm doing and how my family is doing."

The health unit indicates that since a lab in London opened last week, results should be returned within 24 to 48 hours.

As of Monday morning, 862 people had been tested in Windsor-Essex and 492 results are still pending.