Essex County OPP arrest six drivers over five days

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police report that over the past five days, they've arrested six drivers for alcohol and drug related offences.

According to police, on November 10 at 3:40 p.m., members of the Leamington detachment responded to a report of a driver who couldn't keep their vehicle in their lane on Highway 77.

When officers found the vehicle they conducted a traffic stop where the driver was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, a 67-year-old from Leamington faces a charge of Operation While Impaired - Drugs.

The next day on November 11 just past 8:00 p.m., officers from the Leamington OPP responded to a minor collision involving a two vehicles on Erie Street South.

As a result of that investigation, a 34-year-old from Leamington was charged with Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

Then on November 12, just after 5:19 p.m., members from the Leamington detachment responded to a minor collision involving a three vehicles on Mersea Road 6.

Following investigation, a 46-year-old from Leamington faces two criminal charges including impaired operation of a vehicle due to alcohol.

A few days later in Kingsville on November 14 just before 6:30 p.m., officers from the Kingsville OPP were alerted about a suspicious vehicle in the area of James Avenue.

Officers say they located the driver of a pickup truck, and as a result of that investigation, a 37-year-old from Kingsville was charged with two criminal counts including impaired operation of a vehicle due to drugs.

Around the same time a member of the Kingsville OPP was on patrol when they saw a vehicle driving in an erratic manner.

The Officer conducted a traffic stop on Main Street West and following an investigation, 36-year-old Brian Clifford George was hit with two criminal charges.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on later dates, and each was given a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and seven-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Police say an officer with the Essex OPP detachment was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 3 on November 14 just after midnight at Manning Road.

The officer saw a Lexus travelling in excess of 200 km/h, and the officer then promptly conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking with the driver, the investigating officer says it was determined the driver had been drinking alcohol.

An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was used, and the driver was placed under arrest and taken to a local operations centre for further testing.

As a result, a 33-year-old man from Leamington had their licence suspended for three days.

Inspector Angela Ferguson, Essex County OPP Detachment Commander, says they still continue to see drivers of motor vehicles risking their lives and those of others by choosing to drive impaired.

"Let's continue to remain vigilant with our goal of reducing the instances of impaired driving, whether its by alcohol or drugs," she stated.