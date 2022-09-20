Essex County OPP arrest three impaired drivers in three days

Essex County OPP have arrested three impaired drivers in the last three days.

On September 16, just before 10 p.m., Leamington OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Talbot Street West in Leamington.

Once officers arrived on scene and found one of the drivers had been drinking alcohol. 28 year old, Nicolette Lamber of Leamington was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On September 17, just before 6 p.m., Tecumseh OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh.

Officers arrived and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol. Michael Bevins, 30-years-old, of Windsor was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On September 18, at 11:25 p.m., Lakeshore OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on St. Clair Road in Lakeshore.

Officers arrived on scene and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol. Matthew Macdonald, 32-years-old, from Lakeshore was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Each accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges.

An impaired driving charge includes an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and an immediate seven day vehicle impoundment.

