Essex County OPP charge multiple impaired drivers over the weekend

A message from Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County not to drink and get behind the wheel, after handing out a number of impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 21, at 1:00 p.m. officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 46 in Tecumseh.

Once on scene, officers say they checked on the sobriety of the driver due to observations.

As a result, a 68-year-old man from Windsor is facing two criminal charges, including operation while impaired.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on October 31 to answer to the charges.

Officers then responded to a report of a single vehicle into a ditch on Lakeside Drive in Lakeshore on October 22, at 12:45 a.m.

Upon speaking to the driver, an officer observed signs of alcohol consumption.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing, and as a result, a 60-year-old woman from Lakeshore is facing one criminal charge.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in Windsor court on November 9.

Also in Lakeshore, on October 22, at approximately 12:50 a.m officers responded to a report about a single vehicle in a ditch on County Road 27.

Police say after speaking to the driver, an officer noticed signs of alcohol consumption so the driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

A 33-year-old man from Lakeshore is now facing two charges, including operation while impaired.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor on November 10.

And finally early on Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 Eastbound at the off ramp at Provincial Road in Tecumseh.

The investigating officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device test.

The driver refused to provide a breath sample, and police say was subsequently placed under arrest and taken into custody.

A 33-year-old Windsor man faces a charge of failure or refusal to comply with demand.

He was released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 8.

All four drivers had 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspensions and seven-day Vehicle Impoundments initiated as well.