Essex County OPP holding Provincial Recruitment Day

The Ontario Provincial Police will be hosting Provincial Recruitment Day across the province next week.

On October 1, the Essex County OPP will host a day to showcase the many career opportunities that are offered.

This year's theme is "A Day in the Life", to show the community how OPP officers make a difference each day, and to empower others to apply.

Hundreds of members are eligible for retirement over the next few years, and the OPP say there has never been a better time to apply.

The OPP look at applicants based on a positive background, maturity, communication skills, ability to balance finances and those who respect and support inclusiveness and diversity.

Constable Steven Duguay, Essex County OPP Media Relations Officer, says there are job opportunities available from becoming a police officer, an auxiliary member, or working in a civilian role.

He says why recruitment days are so important.

"It gives an opportunity for those who are interested to come and meet, and see in person, what we're all about. Ask any questions, and really it gives a behind the scenes look on what we do, and what we're all about."

He says this years theme, "A Day in the Life", is to show the wide range of career opportunities within the OPP.

"We have our detectives, and our crime units, we have our K9 unit, our forensics unit. But then there's also many more opportunities behind that where we have officers working in very specialized units, and different organized crime bureaus. There's lots of opportunities that we want to showcase."

He says while the application process for the OPP is done online, there will be people at the event to help.

"Our recruitment ambassadors are there to assist with any questions they have regarding the application process. It's not just handing in an application, it's a little bit more comprehensive than that. So, there's a lot of steps that have to be followed and our ambassadors are there to guide you through that."

The Recruitment Day will be held in person from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tecumseh OPP Detachment on 936 Lesperance Road.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can register for the virtual Provincial Recruitment Day event on the OPP website.