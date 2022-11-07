Essex County OPP investigating break-in to garage in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP are investigating a break and enter to a garage in Lakeshore.

On October 29, OPP Lakeshore Detachment were dispatched to an address on George Kennedy Way in Lakeshore for a report of a break in.

It was determined that unknown individuals removed a dirt bike and an E-bike from a garage overnight.

Essex County OPP assisted Lakeshore with the investigation, and on November 2 the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit as well as the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a public storage facility on Walker Road in Windsor.

As a result of the search, officers recovered the stolen dirt bike.

OPP continue to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.