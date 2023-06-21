Essex County OPP investigating Kingsville home invasion

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a home invasion.

On Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m., the OPP Kingsville Detachment responded to an emergency 911 call for a home invasion on County Road 27 west in Kingsville.

It was determined that three suspects attended the home, two of them were believed to be armed with suspected handguns and one with an edged weapon.

One suspect searched the home before they fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects, however the car was later recovered in Windsor.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe that this is not a random act but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation.

If any member of the public has video surveillance capturing anything suspicious, contact police.

Anyone with information can contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.