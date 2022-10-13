Essex County OPP lay 227 driving related charges over Thanksgiving long weekend

Provincial police in Essex County laid more than 200 driving related charges over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The charges were laid during the Operation Impact Traffic Safety Initiative campaign.

According to police, 227 charges were laid from October 7 to October 10.

Police say the campaign focused on impaired driving, speeding/aggressive driving, distracted driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Of the 227 charges laid, 135 were for speeding, two were for failing to wear a seatbelt, eight were for stunt driving and four were for impaired driving.

The OPP says "officers will continue to patrol roadways to deter risky driving choices that put the safety of all road users at risk."