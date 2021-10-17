Essex County OPP lay over 200 charges in Operation Impact
Essex County OPP has released final numbers from Operation Impact over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The Canada wide traffic safety initiative focused on what police call the "Big 4" — speeding and aggressive driving, seatbelt use, impaired driving and distracted driving.
In total, 206 charges were laid — that includes 150 speeding tickets and three for stunt driving.
While the campaign has wrapped up, provincial police are reminding motorists roadway safety remains a top priority and officers will continue to focus on dangerous behaviours that put all road users at risk.