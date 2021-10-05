Essex County OPP lay several impaired driving charges over the weekend

Provincial police in Essex County are urging motorists to stay sober when getting behind the wheel following several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

Between Saturday and Sunday night, three routine traffic stops resulted in several charges.

Two incidents took place in Leamington where a 24-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were charged.

The third occurred in Kingsville where a 43-year-old man was charged.

Charges range from operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs to obstructing a peace officer.

Police are reminding residents to never get behind the wheel if they've been consuming alcohol or drugs.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, pull over and call 911 immediately.

