Essex County OPP lay total of 182 traffic charges over long weekend 

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released its stats from the long weekend traffic blitz they conducted from August 4, 2023, to August 7, 2023.

The campaign focused on traffic moving over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks, as well as the "Big Four" which include: distracted driving, alcohol/drug - impaired driving, speeding/aggressive driving, and lack of occupant restraint.

The Essex County OPP laid a total of 182 traffic related charges including:

87 speeding charges

7 fail to move over charges

7 charges for failing to wear a seatbelt

3 motorists charged with impaired driving

3 stunt driving charges

1 charge under the Cannabis Control Act

1 distracted driving charge

Police say during the long they weekend they also investigated 9 motor vehicle collisions.

Police are remind the public that it is the responsibility of all licensed motorists to be aware of and comply with Ontario's Move Over Law, a law that has been in place since 2003.