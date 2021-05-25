Essex County OPP Ready to Work on Future of Policing in Leamington

Essex County OPP is ready to work with Leamington on its future policing needs.

The town had been looking to replace the service, but voted to reject proposals from Windsor Police Service and Chatham-Kent Police Service because they were too expensive on Tuesday.

Council also directed administration to request a meeting with the OPP to discuss service issues that led to the town exploring its options.

In a statement, Detachment Commander Glenn Miller says Essex County OPP "looks forward to working with community leaders and residents in continuing the delivery of dedicated, professional and cost effective policing to the community of Leamington."

A date for the meeting hasn't been set.