Essex County OPP remind the community to lock your vehicle and remove the ignition key

Essex County OPP want to remind vehicle owners to take personal action to help curb the number of vehicle thefts across the county.

They are reminding drivers to ensure their vehicle is locked and that the keys are removed from the ignition.

A year-to-date look at the stolen vehicle statistics for Essex County OPP reveals 80 vehicles have been stolen in 2022. This number is up from 49 during the same time last year, a 63 percent increase.

The overwhelming majority of these vehicle thefts have been crimes of opportunity. Vehicles are being left unlocked and the ignition key readily accessible often in the vehicle.

Tips for vehicle owners include securing their vehicle and to always remove the ignition key from their vehicle.

In addition, don't leave valuables in your vehicle or personal documents such as vehicle ownership, liability pink slips, credit card invoices or other documents containing personal information in their vehicles.