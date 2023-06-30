Essex County OPP are searching for a missing woman.

OPP are looking for 40-year-old Angella, who was last seen sometime over the weekend of June 16 in Belle River.

She is described as 5'5'' with a slim build, with shoulder length bleach blonde hair.

She has a black flower tattoo on her left shoulder, and a left forearm tattoo that reads "with a love that shall not die".

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Essex County OPP search for missing 40-year-old woman. June 30, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of OPPCommunicationsWR Twitter)