Essex County OPP see increase in Off Road Vehicle complaints

Essex County OPP say they have seen an increase in complaints regarding Off Road Vehicles (ORV) on roads, trails and destroying private property across Essex County.

The OPP are reminding ORV operators the use of motorized vehicles of any kind are prohibited on the trails known as the Chrysler Canada Greenway, the County Wide Active Transportation System (CWATS), as well as decommissioned rail lines.

Officers also reminded riders to check with their local municipality to determine if usage is permitted.

Municipalities have the authority to create by-laws to restrict/prohibit usage of ORVs including new types such as dirt bikes and Extreme Terrain Vehicles (EXTs) commonly referred to as an Argo.

Other areas that are prohibited:

- Town and Municipal parks (soccer fields, baseball diamonds, beaches etc.)

- Railroad tracks

- Private property (unless consent was obtained by the owner)

At all times users are asked to obey the laws, respect others property and ride safely & responsibly.

The OPP will have officers on ATV patrol in problem areas and violators will be charged if found to be violating any laws.

