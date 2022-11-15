Essex County OPP to begin Festive RIDE program

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police will be starting the Festive RIDE program.

Starting Wednesday, November 16, Essex County OPP will be out conducting RIDE checks throughout the county.

While the Festive RIDE program runs until January 2, 2023, officers conduct RIDE checks year-round looking for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Drivers are reminded that officers regularly conduct Mandatory Alcohol Screening with drivers who are lawfully pulled over and they will be ramping up this measure, including RIDE stops, throughout the campaign.

Heading into its fifth year, under the Mandatory Alcohol Screening law, an officer with an approved alcohol screening device can demand a breath sample from any driver without having a reasonable suspicion that they have alcohol in their body.

Under impaired driving laws, OPP can also demand that a driver submit to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation.

Last year, Essex County OPP concluded its annual Festive RIDE, charging 17 drivers with impaired driving.

A total of 655 drivers were charged for driving while impaired on OPP patrolled roads and trails in Ontario.