Essex County OPP vehicles now equipped with Automated Licence Plate Recognition systems

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police will have an extra eye on their vehicles thanks to some new technology.

The OPP has now installed and activated Automated Licence Plate Recognition and In-Car-Camera systems in all patrol vehicles.

Constable Steven Duguay says these systems are effective with conducting investigations related to traffic and criminal offences by detecting plates that are linked to occurrences such as wanted and missing persons, stolen vehicles, and unattached plates.

The new system can also detect suspended prohibited drivers or vehicles associated with Amber Alerts and other serious offences.

The OPP is looking to increase transparency and accountability in the policing of the community, and to use technologies that will enhance community and officer safety.

Constable Steven Duguay says these systems will improve safety for the public and officers as well.

"All of our frontline patrol vehicles will be equipped with that new technology. Its enforcement tool and technology is aimed at improving traffic offence and crime detection, and investigative capabilities in enhancing public and officer safety at the same time.")

Constable uguay says if you get stopped by OPP they will have the new systems in use.

"They are all installed in Essex County, all of our frontline patrol vehicles are currently equipped with it. So, if you have any interaction with any of our officers throughout Essex County, anticipate that they're equipped with the ALPR system with the In-Car-Camera system as well."

The Essex County Detachment continues to see drivers operating vehicles that do not have valid, registered plates.

Although vehicle owners are not required to purchase a validation sticker for their vehicle, licence plates are still required to be renewed annually or bi-annually.

$16.9-million was spent province-wide for the equipment, maintenance, upgrades and installation/removal costs over the five-year project contract.