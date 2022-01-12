Essex County OPP warning the public about ice safety

Provincial police in Essex County want the public to exercise extreme caution near any surfaces that may appear to be frozen.

Despite the colder weather, police say the fluctuation in temperatures added with rain over the past weekend have created a situation in which it may appear that there is a thick layer of ice beneath you.

Although there have been no related ice rescues to speak of as of yet in Essex County, police wants everyone to remember that "No Ice, is Safe Ice".

Police remind everyone that temperature of the water in the lakes, rivers, ponds and reservoirs is cold enough to take away your breath, leading people to panic and then drown.

The cold water can also lead to hypothermia due to the reduction of body heat with the possibility of heart failure. This can happen to anyone even if you are a strong swimmer.

Those venturing onto the ice are reminded to keep safety in mind at all times, be prepared and carry survival items.

- Distress signaling devices such as, marine flares, waterproof flashlight, or a whistle will assist in attracting attention.

- Ice picks in the event that you fall through the ice.

- Carrying a fully charged cellular telephone, stored in an inside pocket to keep it warm. Keep it turned off to conserve the battery, and only use it when necessary.

- Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

- Carry a Global Positioning System (GPS) and a compass.

- Energy bars and water to keep you nourished.

- Plastic sheets, small tarpaulins, or even space blankets will assist in establishing a make shift shelter.

- Avoid alcohol consumption.