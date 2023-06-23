Essex County reaches tentative agreement with CUPE Local 2974.2

The County of Essex and CUPE Local 2974.2 have reached a tentative agreement.

A tentative four year agreement was reached with Essex-Windsor EMS staff represented by CUPE Local 2974.2.

County Council has approved the agreement.

The agreement would go into effect retroactively to April 1, 2022, when the collective agreement expired.

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief, Bruce Krauter, states that paramedics work tirelessly on the front lines, always putting patients first, and this tentative agreement acknowledges their hard work.

Details of the agreement are not being released until it has been ratified by union members, which a ratification vote is to be held in the near future.

CUPE Local 2974.2 represents more than 300 paramedics and support staff.

