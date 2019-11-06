Essex County Rivals Clash in GOJHL

The LaSalle Vipers and Leamington Flyers open a home-and-home series Wednesday night at the Vollmer Centre in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Flyers have won seven of their last eight games and are two points behind London for first-place in the Western Conference.

The Vipers are fourth in the standings, but are just 5-and-5 at home this season.

LaSalle head coach John Nelson says the Flyers pose a couple of challenges for his team.

"Their veterans are high-end guys. (Jaydon) Fetter, (Kade) McKibbin, (Dylan) Weston and a few other guys on that team play a 200-foot game and they play the game the right way and they also have some skill and they can put pucks in the net," says Nelson.

He says his team has gotten back to pressuring teams in all three zones and that's led to five wins in their last seven games.

"When you get in teams' faces and you make them make decisions that they don't want to make, you create turnovers and off of those turnovers you get quality scoring chances that you've got to take advantage of," says Nelson.

He says his team is looking forward to playing the Flyers the next two nights.

"Number one it's a rival, so it's an opportunity for both teams to have bragging rights after the game. A lot of them know each other," says Nelson.

The Vipers and Flyers have played twice this season with each team winning on home ice.

The teams play again Thursday night at the Kinsmen Recreation Complex in Leamington.