Essex County Seeks Commitments in Four Areas from Federal Candidates

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara wants federal candidates knocking on doors in the area to know that Essex County counts.

"Municipal taxpayers are paying their fair share. Now we need added commitments from the federal government in four key areas to help them move forward," says McNamara.

Those four areas include strategic business investments, universal access to high-speed internet, affordable housing, and sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

"We are asking for a permanent boost in federal funding and infrastructure," says McNamara. "Projects that will help us catch up on repairs and prepare for the effects of climate change."

McNamara says they're addressing these issues with local partners – the seven municipalities that make up Essex County and the City of Windsor – but they can't do it without support and funding from higher levels of government.

"I encourage Essex county residents to ask your federal candidates in your riding about these issues that are so critical for our future. And I urge you all to vote, because your ballot really counts," he says.

More than 180,000 residents make up Essex County, and McNamara hopes people will make their voices heard on the future of the region.

With files from Aaron Mahoney and Zander Broeckel