Essex County Steam and Engine Show returns for 37th year

The Essex County Steam and Engine Show returns this year for the 37th annual event.

The three day event at Co-An Park starts August 11 and is aimed at showing how farming in the region started and how it has progressed over time.

The event which features Antique Tractor Pulls, Southern Ontario Military Muster Display, International Harvester Club of Ontario, and Ontario Antique Trucks Show is for the entire community to enjoy and learn about farming.

This year's feature is international tractors and machinery.

Amherstburg councillor, Molly Allaire, says it's going to be an exciting weekend.

"There's going to be a parade, so that's definitely super fun to see. It always has a whole bunch of tractors and the steam engines, and horns are blaring, it's pretty fun. And then the fun begins after that, really, with a whole bunch of events, so thrashing, tractor pulls."

She says last year they held the event following the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was rushed.

"We did okay, but this year they're pulling out all the stops. Our featured tractor this year is the international harvester, which is a pretty well known tractor. My dad, it's his favourite one, he drives it every day. So it's kind of cool and exciting, they're trying to pull out all stops to make it a big event and come back stronger than ever after COVID."

Allaire says it's an important event due to how much agricultural land the County has.

"All these people do all the hard work so that we can have all the pleasures of our area. So we sell the sweet corn, the wheat, the soy beans, they do that all year long just so that we can have things like this. So, it's really good. It's fun to have an event that celebrates what our community really started on."

The event will run August 11 to August 13 at Co-An Park in McGregor.

A list of hours and events held during the show can be found by clicking here.