Essex distributes 120 Smoke Alarms to residents following donation

A donation to benefit the community of Essex.

According to a release from the Town of Essex, Fire and Rescue Services have distributed over 120 smoke alarms to local residents following a generous donation from the Rotary Club of Essex.

The program allowed residents to request a smoke alarm by contacting Essex Fire and Rescue or by completing an online application form.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Jacey Brockman says on top of protecting the community, it also gave firefighters a chance to talk to residents about the important of smoke alarms.

"We just assisted, so most of the time we did drop them off at the residences and then we assisted them with checking all of their smoke alarms as well," he continued. "So we could provide them with a smoke alarm, and then check the rest of their smoke alarms to make sure they have working smoke and CO2 alarms throughout their house."

Fire Chief Rick Arnel without the generous support of the Rotary Club of Essex, this initiative wouldn't be possible.

He says it's an important initiative because working smoke alarms are the first line of defence in the event of a fire.

"The alarm's going to alert you of a situation in your home, and give you that valuable time to get out of your home in the event of a fire. So the Rotary Club ensured that we have another 120 homes in our community that are now better protected than they were last year."

Arnel says every time they respond to a call at a home they check their alarms as part of their mandate under the Fire Protection Act, and given what they saw provincewide last year it's very important to do so.

"We're doing what we can to ensure the safety of residents. Last year we had one of the worst years in the past decade in the province of Ontario for people dying in fires. We really need to stress the importance of working smoke alarms in homes," Arnel stated.

Essex Fire and Rescue Services officials are asking residents to remember to test their smoke alarms once a month, and change the batteries at least once a year.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi