Essex Driver Charged after Crash on Highway 3

AM800-News-OPP-Essex-Crash-1-February-4-2021.jpg

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 3.

According to police, officers along with EMS responded to a two vehicle collision Thursday morning around 6:45am at the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 8.

Following the investigation, provincial police laid a charge against a 22-year-old from Essex.

The driver has been charged with "Turn not in safety as per section 142 of the Highway Traffic Act."

AM800-News-OPP-Essex-Crash-2-February-4-2021.jpg

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

