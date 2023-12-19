Essex Fire and Rescue looking for volunteer firefighters

A call is going out for volunteer firefighters in the Town of Essex.

Essex Fire and Rescue Services is seeking applicants for 12 volunteer firefighter positions.

The service is also looking to fill the position of deputy chief, a full-time position.

Essex Fire Chief Jason Pillon says their full complement is 63 firefighters.

"Right now we're at 53 and we're anticipating two retirements coming in 2024, so we'll be fulfilling those positions as well," he says.

Pillon says these volunteer firefights are important.

"Having a full complement of firefighters is crucial to make sure we have enough staff to respond to emergencies," he says. "It's pretty important, these firefighters drop what they're doing to leave their jobs and their families. It's a lot of time and dedication involved in being a volunteer firefighter."

Pillon says Essex is a great place to be a firefighter.

"We have a very progressive, well-trained, professional department. Our staff are very committed. So if you want to give back to your community and help your community, it's a great place to be," he adds.

Individuals interested in applying for a job with Essex Fire and Rescue Services are invited to complete the online application form by Jan. 22, 2024 at 4:30p.m.

Those interested in learning more about becoming a Volunteer Firefighter can visit www.essex.ca/FireRecruits, which includes resources on the training process and an online application form.

For additional information, individuals are invited to contact Essex Fire and Rescue Services at 519-776-7132.