Essex Fire and Rescue to focus on smoke alarm safety in 2023

The chief of Essex Fire and Rescue Services wants to do more in the community in 2023 when it comes to telling people about the importance of smoke alarms.

Chief Rick Arnel says they've had a few years with COVID-19 where they were unable to get out to conduct as many inspections and work on spreading the message around the importance of smoke alarms.

Arnel says First Alert has provided Essex Fire with 140 new hard wired smoke alarms.

"We're looking at targeting some areas that were built in the 15-year ago range. They're not thinking about their hardline alarm. They think because it was wired in the house, they're good forever but they're not, they're only good for 10 years. So we're going to go out and see if we can get another 140 homes protected," he says.

Chief Arnel says in-person visits and home inspections are so important, and they do have a smoke alarm loan program.

"We will not leave a house unprotected. If we show up at your home, we'll make sure it's protected for the evening. Then it is your responsibility to go out and get a new smoke alarm, put it in your home and the next day we come back to make sure it's working proper," he says.

Arnel says it's all about education to save lives.

"Last year there were 133 deaths in the province of Ontario, which is unbelievable in this day in age with the early detection devices in homes. Those things shouldn't happen," he adds.

Ontario's 133 fire-related deaths during 2022 were the highest in more than 20 years, according to the province's Fire Marshal Jon Pegg .

In 2022, Essex Fire visited 194 homes to speak about the importance of installing and maintaining working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

During the inspections, 98 homes were found to be compliant, while crews worked with the other home owners to provide batteries, alarm installation or replacements.